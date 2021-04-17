Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Progress Software worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

