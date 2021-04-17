DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,796 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

NYSE FR opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

