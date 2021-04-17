Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$75.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$60.38 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -181.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.03.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

