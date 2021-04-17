Insider Selling: Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$114,500.00 in Stock

Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,335,500.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$112,500.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 30,000 shares of Discovery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$68,100.00.

Shares of Discovery Metals stock opened at C$2.26 on Friday. Discovery Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.02 million and a P/E ratio of -32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 46.46 and a current ratio of 46.51.

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.