Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Arco Platform worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $849.76 million, a P/E ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

