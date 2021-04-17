Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 32.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

