iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

