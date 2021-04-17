The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

