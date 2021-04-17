Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DNHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

