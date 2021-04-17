Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.