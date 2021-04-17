ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

