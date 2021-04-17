Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.