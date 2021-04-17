Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$143,674.80 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$29.08 and a 12-month high of C$41.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

