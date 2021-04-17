Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,154 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $28.51 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

