Donu (DONU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Donu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donu has a market capitalization of $149,633.10 and $6.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00130448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Donu

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Donu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.