Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0022 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $49,071.47 and approximately $9,424.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 108.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00067491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00725900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087108 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

