Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,895 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPKE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

