MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $674.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $674.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 35% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,833,898 coins and its circulating supply is 68,317,360 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.