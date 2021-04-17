CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,120.02

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $266,120.02 and $34.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,577,631 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

