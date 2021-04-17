Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Hits $49,071.47 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 108.5% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $49,071.47 and $9,424.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00067491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00725900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087108 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00033299 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

