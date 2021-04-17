v.systems (VSYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $124.82 million and $11.00 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,178,074,605 coins and its circulating supply is 2,254,466,141 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

