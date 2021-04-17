IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.61 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $600.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

