Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $43.82. Altabancorp shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

