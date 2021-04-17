FinNexus Reaches One Day Volume of $4.53 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 3% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.66 or 0.00711994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00086484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

