DecentBet Hits Market Capitalization of $780,962.30 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $780,962.30 and $4,337.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00068166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.66 or 0.00711994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00086484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

