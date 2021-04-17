Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,174.36 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $467,174.36 and $1,211.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,455,656 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

