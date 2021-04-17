King DAG 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

