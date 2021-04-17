1Million Token Tops One Day Volume of $178.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 91% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $178.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 98% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006065 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1Million Token is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

