Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,660 ($21.69). The stock had a trading volume of 394,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,274. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -184.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,557.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,369.58.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

