The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.71.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

