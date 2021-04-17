Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.02.

SLG stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.