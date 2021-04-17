Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

