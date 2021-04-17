Eaton Vance Management Invests $312,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.25.

