Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 186,626 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,626 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of International Game Technology worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period.

IGT stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

