Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Greif were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greif by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE GEF opened at $58.95 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.