Eaton Vance Management Invests $215,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

SLF stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.