Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCEL opened at $9.66 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

