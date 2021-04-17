Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $348.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.