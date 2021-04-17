Eaton Vance Management Sells 814 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in APA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in APA by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

