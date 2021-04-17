Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 175,575 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

