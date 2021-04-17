Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,914 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $60,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $20,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

