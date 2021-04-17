Eaton Vance Management Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

