Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives $1.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

IDRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

