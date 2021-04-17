Brokerages Expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Romeo Power.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMO. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMO opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.