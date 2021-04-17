Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.63.

ENPH stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

