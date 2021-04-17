DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DOCN opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.