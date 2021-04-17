Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,142 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.