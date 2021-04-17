iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives $17.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ICLK opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

