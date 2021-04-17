Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.