Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $54.10

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

