Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $54.10

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.